Heavy security deployed in Delhi's Jahangirpuri after clash

New Delhi (India), April 16 (ANI) Delhi Police deployed heavy security after stone-pelting incidents were reported from the Jahangirpuri area in the national capital on Saturday evening, during a 'Shobha Yatra' procession. According to police clashes broke out between two communities during the procession and stones were pelted in the area. Some people, including policemen have been injured.

"The situation is under control. We have deployed additional force where the incident took place," Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana told ANI. The Police Commissioner said there was a special deployment of police in sensitive areas all across Delhi.

"Two policemen were injured in this clash ...we will take strict action against culprits," Asthana said. Meanwhile, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has appealed for peace

"I appeal to everyone to maintain peace as the country can not progress without it. Central government has the responsibility to maintain peace in the national capital. Appeal to people to maintain peace," Kejriwal said. While Dependra Pathak, Special Commissioner of Police, Law & Order said, "The situation is under control. We are trying to create a peaceful environment by holding talks with peace committees and appeal to everyone to maintain peace."

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to the Delhi Commissioner of Police and Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) over the Jahangirpuri incident and asked them to maintain law and order, according to official sources. (ANI)

