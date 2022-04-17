Left Menu

Ukraine's deputy PM says Ukraine, Russia fail to agree on evacuation convoys

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 17-04-2022 13:48 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 13:40 IST
Iryna Vereshchuk Image Credit: Wikipedia
Ukraine and Russia have failed to agree on Sunday about humanitarian convoys for the evacuation of civilians from war-affected areas, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said Sunday.

"We have not been able to agree ... about ceasefires on evacuation routes. That is why, unfortunately, we are not opening humanitarian corridors today," she said on her Telegram account.

Vereshchuk also said that the Ukrainian authorities have asked for humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians and wounded Ukrainian troops from the besieged port of Mariupol.

