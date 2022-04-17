Left Menu

Fire breaks out at godown in Mumbai's Nalasopara area, no injuries reported

A fire broke out at a godown in the Pandey Nagar area in Mumbai's Nalasopara on Sunday, Tulinj Police said.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-04-2022 17:43 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 17:43 IST
Fire breaks out at godown in Mumbai's Nalasopara area, no injuries reported
Visual from spot (ANI/Photo). Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out at a godown in the Pandey Nagar area in Mumbai's Nalasopara on Sunday, Tulinj Police said. A firefighting operation is underway and no injuries have been reported so far, the police added further.

Further details are awaited. Last month, five people were injured after a fire broke out at Patel Building near Mumbadevi temple on March 29 evening, as per Mumbai Fire Brigade. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

