Fire breaks out at godown in Mumbai's Nalasopara area, no injuries reported

A fire broke out at a godown in the Pandey Nagar area in Mumbai's Nalasopara on Sunday, Tulinj Police said. A firefighting operation is underway and no injuries have been reported so far, the police added further.

Further details are awaited. Last month, five people were injured after a fire broke out at Patel Building near Mumbadevi temple on March 29 evening, as per Mumbai Fire Brigade. (ANI)

