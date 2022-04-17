Left Menu

Maharashtra Ram Navami violence: Police confirm PFI Mumbra president is absconding

A day after PFI workers were booked in Mumbra for a protest outside a mosque over Ram Navami violence, Mumbra Police in Thane informed on Sunday that Popular Front of India (PFI)'s Mumbra President, Abdul Matin Shekhani is absconding.

Maharashtra's Mumbra PFI President, Abdul Matin Shekhani (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A day after PFI workers were booked in Mumbra for a protest outside a mosque over Ram Navami violence, Mumbra Police in Thane informed on Sunday that Popular Front of India (PFI)'s Mumbra President, Abdul Matin Shekhani is absconding. Mumbra Police official today informed that "PFI's Mumbra President, Abdul Matin Shekhani is absconding. Two police teams are conducting a search operation to locate him."

A case has been registered against him, the police added. Notably, several Popular Front of India associates were booked in the Mumbra area of Thane district for holding an unauthorised protest in front of a mosque here on Friday, a police official said.

The people were booked under sections 188, 37(3) and 135 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police are likely to arrest PFI office-bearer Abdul Mateen Shekani in the matter soon. Further probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

