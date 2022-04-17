Man strangles wife to death in Punjab
Preliminary investigation revealed that a quarrel took place between the couple over some issue on the day of the incident. Mohammed in a fit of rage strangled Mumtaz to death. Further investigation in the case is underway, police added.
PTI | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 17-04-2022 21:27 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 21:27 IST
- Country:
- India
A man allegedly strangled his wife to death over some dispute in Fatehgarh Niara village here on Sunday, police said.
''The accused Sultan Mohammed has been arrested for killing his wife Mumtaz (35),'' Jasbir Singh, SHO, Bullowal Police Station, said. Preliminary investigation revealed that a quarrel took place between the couple over some issue on the day of the incident. Mohammed in a fit of rage strangled Mumtaz to death. Further investigation in the case is underway, police added. PTI CORR CHS SRY
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bill Skarsgard to lead reboot of 'The Crow'
'Pulp Fiction' stars Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson reunite for 'The Kill Room'
Imran Khan calls oppn corrupt, says 'they win match only by siding with the umpire'
Best Metal Performance Grammy bagged by Dream Theater for 'The Alien'
Twinkle Khanna comes under attack for her remarks on 'The Kashmir Files'