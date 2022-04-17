Left Menu

Man strangles wife to death in Punjab

Preliminary investigation revealed that a quarrel took place between the couple over some issue on the day of the incident. Mohammed in a fit of rage strangled Mumtaz to death. Further investigation in the case is underway, police added.

PTI | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 17-04-2022 21:27 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 21:27 IST
A man allegedly strangled his wife to death over some dispute in Fatehgarh Niara village here on Sunday, police said.

''The accused Sultan Mohammed has been arrested for killing his wife Mumtaz (35),'' Jasbir Singh, SHO, Bullowal Police Station, said. Preliminary investigation revealed that a quarrel took place between the couple over some issue on the day of the incident. Mohammed in a fit of rage strangled Mumtaz to death. Further investigation in the case is underway, police added. PTI CORR CHS SRY

