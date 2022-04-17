Left Menu

Woman, among 3, killed as family clashes over sinking of borewell

A dispute over sinking of a borewell in a farmland resulted in a clash among members of a family that left three of them, including a woman, dead in Nanjankulam village in the district, police sources said on Sunday.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-04-2022 21:57 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 21:57 IST
Woman, among 3, killed as family clashes over sinking of borewell
  • Country:
  • India

A dispute over sinking of a borewell in a farmland resulted in a clash among members of a family that left three of them, including a woman, dead in Nanjankulam village in the district, police sources said on Sunday. According to the sources, the fight broke out between two brothers. Subsequently, other members of the family joined in and the woman and the two men were hacked to death while five others got injured. The deceased were Jesuraj (73), Mariaraj (56) and the woman Vasantha (40). On receiving information, sources said, Tirunelveli district superintendent of police (in-charge) Krishnaraj visited the spot and held enquiries.

The bodies were sent for a postmortem and the injured hospitalised. A case was registered and police pickets were posted in the village, the sources added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Afghan officials confirm Pakistan airstrikes in Khost, Kunar provinces

Afghan officials confirm Pakistan airstrikes in Khost, Kunar provinces

Afghanistan
2
Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest crewed space mission; Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid

Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest crewed space mission; Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid

Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest...

 Global
4
Best Way to Make Money on the Internet?

Best Way to Make Money on the Internet?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022