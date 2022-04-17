Woman, among 3, killed as family clashes over sinking of borewell

A dispute over sinking of a borewell in a farmland resulted in a clash among members of a family that left three of them, including a woman, dead in Nanjankulam village in the district, police sources said on Sunday. According to the sources, the fight broke out between two brothers. Subsequently, other members of the family joined in and the woman and the two men were hacked to death while five others got injured. The deceased were Jesuraj (73), Mariaraj (56) and the woman Vasantha (40). On receiving information, sources said, Tirunelveli district superintendent of police (in-charge) Krishnaraj visited the spot and held enquiries.

The bodies were sent for a postmortem and the injured hospitalised. A case was registered and police pickets were posted in the village, the sources added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)