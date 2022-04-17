Teenage girl from Himachal gang raped in Punjab

A 14-year-old girl from Himachal Pradesh was allegedly raped in Talwara town here, police said on Sunday.

The girl, who hails from a village in Himachal Pradesh, was allegedly in touch with a man whom she had befriended through social media, Talwara Police Station SHO Manmohan Singh said.

He said that the girl on Saturday had come to meet the man in Talwara, as she was asked, and had called him a call on his mobile from the bus stand. The man allegedly told the girl to go to the backside of the bus stand and get into a car parked there, he said.

According to the complaint, there were four men already sitting inside the car, and when she got in, one of them got her to inhale something, which made her unconscious.

They later took her to a secluded place where all of them allegedly raped her, he said.

They later left her at the bus stand, he said.

Singh said it was being investigated whether the man who had asked the girl to meet him was among the four who raped her.

He said that police have registered a case for kidnapping, gang rape, and sections of the POCSO Act against unknown persons.

Investigation in the case was underway and the accused will soon be arrested, said the officer.

