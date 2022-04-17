Left Menu

Man arrested for raping one-and-half-year-old child in Faridabad

A 40-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping his neighbours one-and-half-year-old girl here, police said. According to police, the accused is identified as Deshraj, a native of UP. According to the victims mother, when she came back from the work she found the accused harassing the child.

PTI | Faridabad | Updated: 17-04-2022 23:44 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 23:44 IST
Man arrested for raping one-and-half-year-old child in Faridabad
  • Country:
  • India

A 40-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping his neighbour's one-and-half-year-old girl here, police said. The child is currently under treatment in a local government hospital, they said. According to police, the accused is identified as Deshraj, a native of UP. He was living in Shahpur village in Ballabhagarh and the victim was his neighbour. Her mother works as a maid while her father is a factory worker. According to the victim's mother, when she came back from the work she found the accused harassing the child. She raised an alarm while he fled. The girl was rushed to the hospital and the police were informed.

Police conducted raids and nabbed the accused.

''We are questioning the accused and he will be produced in a city court tomorrow,'' said police spokesman Sube Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

 United States
3
Mothers are at greater risk of developing clinical depression than their low-risk peers: Study

Mothers are at greater risk of developing clinical depression than their low...

 United States
4
Russian lawmaker says Zelenskyy wants to buy time by turning to NATO for assistance

Russian lawmaker says Zelenskyy wants to buy time by turning to NATO for ass...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022