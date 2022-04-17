Man arrested for raping one-and-half-year-old child in Faridabad

A 40-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping his neighbour's one-and-half-year-old girl here, police said. The child is currently under treatment in a local government hospital, they said. According to police, the accused is identified as Deshraj, a native of UP. He was living in Shahpur village in Ballabhagarh and the victim was his neighbour. Her mother works as a maid while her father is a factory worker. According to the victim's mother, when she came back from the work she found the accused harassing the child. She raised an alarm while he fled. The girl was rushed to the hospital and the police were informed.

Police conducted raids and nabbed the accused.

''We are questioning the accused and he will be produced in a city court tomorrow,'' said police spokesman Sube Singh.

