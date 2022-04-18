Delhi Police holds drone patrolling, meeting with Aman committees to maintain law & order

Drone patrolling, intensive rooftop surveillance in sensitive areas of the national capital with deployment of additional police forces and meetings with Aman (peace) committee members are among the major measures taken by the Delhi Police on Sunday to maintain law and order in the city.

Drone patrolling, foot patrolling was done in areas of Jamia Nagar, Jama Masjid, Sangam Vihar, Chandni Mahal, Jasola, Huaz Qasi among other communally sensitive areas including those of northeast which had witnessed violence in 2020.

This comes a day after a clash broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in the city''s Jahangirpuri area in which nine policemen and a civilian was injured.

There was stone-pelting and arson during the clashes between two communities that left eight police personnel and a local injured. Some vehicles were also torched, they said.

The Delhi Police arrested 21 people over the violence, including a 21-year-old man, who allegedly fired a bullet that hit a sub-inspector and a 35-year-old man alleged to be the ''main conspirator'' behind the clash.

The Delhi Police on Sunday held a meeting with members of Aman committees and asked them to appeal to the people to maintain peace in their areas, officials said.

According to the police, a meeting was organised by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani with the members of Aman Committee of Jahangirpuri, Mahendra Park and Adarsh Nagar to maintain peace in the area. ''During the meeting, all the members were asked to appeal the public in their areas to maintain peace, harmony and tranquility.

''They were assured of a professional and fair investigation and due legal action on the part of police,'' said Rangnani.

The members of the Aman committees were also urged to counter any rumour, misinformation and asked to be vigilant towards the activities of any mischievous or anti-social elements, the officer said.

They were also requested to keep in touch with the police and immediately report anything suspicious, the officer added.

Situation in Jahangirpuri area is fully under control. Adequate police force has been deployed in the area. Area domination, foot patrolling and deep deployment has been ensured to assure people and to maintain law and order, the officer said.

Preventive patrolling and area domination was undertaken throughout the night in southeast and other sensitive areas of different police districts to ensure peace and tranquility. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sameer Sharma said, ''Gauging the present scenario in Delhi and in order to maintain communal peace and harmony, intensive foot patrolling has been done by the our staff along with senior officers in the area of Paschim Vihar and Ranhola.'' Further Aman Committee meetings were organized in the areas of Mangolpuri, the officer said, adding steps have been taken to develop faith in police and to assure them not to panic and to realise the normalcy of situation.

Rangnani said an FIR was registered on Saturday under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 147 (rioting) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act sections in connection with the clash that took place in Jahangirpuri.

There is a heavy police deployment in Jahangirpuri area where the clashes took place. A team of Rapid Action Force has also been deployed to keep a tight vigil on the situation which is now under control, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)