Mumbai: Six cases registered on charges of inciting violence during Ram Navami celebrations

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-04-2022 13:14 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 13:14 IST
Mumbai: Six cases registered on charges of inciting violence during Ram Navami celebrations
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Six cases have been registered in different police stations on charges of inciting violence during Ram Navami celebrations in Mumbai, informed the police. While 30 people have been arrested in the incidents of clashes between members of two communities in Mankhurd.

A total of 61 persons were arrested in the different cases in Mumbai. Mumbai police activated 'Social Media Lab' to keep a vigil on the posts that could incite communal tensions in the state.

So far, the social media lab has deleted 3,000 such posts. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

