Maha: Curfew in Achalpur city after two groups clash over removal of religious flags

Curfew was clamped in Achalpur city in Amravati district of Maharashtra after members of two communities pelted each other with stones over the removal of religious flags and police responded by firing tear gas shells, officials said on Monday.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 18-04-2022 14:14 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 14:11 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
Curfew was clamped in Achalpur city in Amravati district of Maharashtra after members of two communities pelted each other with stones over the removal of religious flags and police responded by firing tear gas shells, officials said on Monday. Additional Superintendent of Police, Shashikant Satav, said that 22 persons from both the groups have been taken into custody after the incident which occurred around Sunday midnight and the situation is under control now.

The exact number of injured persons is not known yet. Police said residents put up flags of various religions atop the Khidki Gate and the Dulha Gate at the main entrance of Achalpur, located 48 km away from Amravati distric headquarters, every year during various festivals.

''On Sunday midnight, some anti-social elements removed flags of religion, leading to an altercation which escalated into stone-pelting. Police used tear gas shells to disperse the crowd,'' a police inspector said. However, the timely intervention by SRPF (State Reserve Police Force) and local police brought the situation under control, he added.

