Up to NIA to take over Gorakhpur temple attack case: UP Police

The NIA has to take a decision in this regard, he said referring to the National Investigation Agency.On Saturday, the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act UAPA was invoked against the accused in the Gorakhnath Temple attack case. The Anti-Terror Squad ATS of Uttar Pradesh Police, which is investigating the case, produced accused Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi in the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate ACJM in Gorakhpur on Saturday.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 18-04-2022 17:34 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 17:27 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday said ''nothing is pending'' at its end as far as the probe into the Gorakhnath Temple attack incident is concerned and added that it is up to the NIA to take over the case.

''Nothing is pending at our end,'' said Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar when asked on Monday about the Gorakhnath temple attack case.

''It is up to them to take over. The NIA has to take a decision in this regard,'' he said referring to the National Investigation Agency.

On Saturday, the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) was invoked against the accused in the Gorakhnath Temple attack case. The Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh Police, which is investigating the case, produced accused Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi in the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) in Gorakhpur on Saturday. The court sent Abbasi to judicial custody for 14 days. The UAPA allows the investigating agencies to get a longer remand of the accused and an extended duration to file a charge sheet. Abbasi, an IIT graduate, had tried to forcibly enter the Gorakhnath temple premises on April 3 and attacked security personnel with a sickle, injuring two constables of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC). He was soon overpowered by other security staff and arrested. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is the head priest of the Gorakhnath temple and frequently visits and stays there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

