Ukraine defence ministry says Russia still not in full control of Mariupol

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 18-04-2022 18:28 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 18:24 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Ukraine

The situation in Ukraine's southeastern port city of Mariupol is "extremely difficult" but the city has not been taken under full control by Russian forces, a spokesman for Ukraine's defence ministry said on Monday.

Speaking at a media briefing, spokesman Oleksandr Motuzyanyk also said that bombing runs by Russian military aircraft had increased of late by over 50% and that Ukraine's infrastructure had come in for increased targeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

