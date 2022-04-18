Ukraine defence ministry says Russia still not in full control of Mariupol

The situation in Ukraine's southeastern port city of Mariupol is "extremely difficult" but the city has not been taken under full control by Russian forces, a spokesman for Ukraine's defence ministry said on Monday.

Speaking at a media briefing, spokesman Oleksandr Motuzyanyk also said that bombing runs by Russian military aircraft had increased of late by over 50% and that Ukraine's infrastructure had come in for increased targeting.

