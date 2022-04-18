Ukrainian authorities said a Russian missile attack killed seven people in Lviv on Monday, the first civilian victims in the western city, while its forces were preventing Russia from taking full control of the port city of Mariupol in the east. FIGHTING * Lviv governor Maksym Kozytskyy said preliminary reports suggested four hits on Lviv -- three strikes on warehouses that are not currently being used by the military, and another on a car service station. * Russia said it had launched mass strikes overnight on the Ukrainian military and associated military targets. * Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Gaidai said that Russians advanced overnight and took the town of Kreminna. * The situation in Ukraine's besieged southeastern port city of Mariupol is "extremely difficult" but the city has not been taken under full control by Russian forces, a spokesman for Ukraine's defence ministry said. * Ukraine called for Russia to facilitate a humanitarian corridor for evacuees from Mariupol and one from the steel plant that is the city's last significant area of Ukrainian resistance.

DIPLOMACY, SANCTIONS * Ukraine has completed a questionnaire that will form a starting point for the European Union to decide on its membership, the deputy head of President Zelenskiy's office said. * Ukrainian foreign minister said there had not been any recent diplomatic communications between Russia and Ukraine at foreign minister level, adding the "dire" situation in Mariupol may be a "red line" in the path of negotiations. * The Kremlin accused Ukraine of constantly changing its stance when it comes to issues that have already been agreed at peace talks. ECONOMY * President Zelenskiy spoke with the head of the IMF about financial stability and post-war reconstruction. Prime Minister Shmyhal is expected to attend the International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings in Washington this week.

QUOTES * "I just prayed today to stop crying," said Evgeniya Lebedko of Bucha after a service in the town where many civilians were killed while it was occupied by Russian forces. "We have survived these horrors and we are constantly crying." (Compiled by Grant McCool, Robert Birsel, Alexandra Hudson)

