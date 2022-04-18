Left Menu

SC terms Lakhimpur violence, attack on witness as 'awakening call' for authorities

New Delhi, Apr 18 PTIThe Supreme Court on Monday termed the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, which had left eight people dead, and alleged subsequent attack on a witness as an awakening call to the authorities concerning the protection of lives, liberty, and properties.The observations were made by the top court while cancelling the bail of Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister Ajay Mishra, in the case.On October 3 last year, eight people were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri during violence that erupted when farmers were protesting against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Mauryas visit to the area.

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI)The Supreme Court on Monday termed the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, which had left eight people dead, and alleged subsequent attack on a witness as “an awakening call” to the authorities concerning the protection of lives, “liberty, and properties”.

The observations were made by the top court while cancelling the bail of Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister Ajay Mishra, in the case.

On October 3 last year, eight people were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri during violence that erupted when farmers were protesting against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to the area. “Lastly, in furtherance of the order of this court ... and keeping in mind the allegations of the Appellants (victims) with respect to the incident dated March 10 (when a witness was assaulted), we deem it appropriate to observe that if the aforestated incident, has happened in the manner as alleged, the same should serve as an awakening call to the State authorities to reinforce adequate protection for the life, liberty, and properties of the eye/injured witnesses, as well as for the families of the deceased,” the top court said in its judgement. Four farmers were mowed down by an SUV, in which Ashish Mishra was seated, according to the UP Police FIR. Following the incident, the driver and two BJP workers were allegedly lynched by angry farmers. A journalist also died in the violence that triggered outrage among opposition parties and farmer groups agitating over the Centre's now-repealed agricultural reform laws.

