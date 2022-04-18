Left Menu

As Goa sees crowded extended weekend, 12 rescued off beaches

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 18-04-2022 22:23 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 22:23 IST
As Goa sees crowded extended weekend, 12 rescued off beaches
  • Country:
  • India

Twelve people were rescued off the beaches of Goa during the long weekend that started with Good Friday and ended with Easter, officials said on Monday.

A spokesperson for Drishti Marines, the private agency entrusted with lifeguard duties at the state's beaches, said eight people in the 26-34 age group were rescued off Palolem beach in south Goa after their kayaks overturned in the sea.

They were rescued from rocks by the agency's Sameer Kankonkar and Praveen Sangekar, he added.

''A 23-year-old man was rescued in Cola beach, while in Dudhsagar Falls a 14-year-ld boy from Punjab who jumped into the water without a life-jacket was saved. They were rescued by the agency's Pratap Kankonkar and Shahnawaj Nadaf respectively,'' he said.

One person was rescued off Baga beach while a 36-year-old man was saved after he dislocated his shoulder at Calangute, the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

 United States
2
Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
3
Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tolerance towards proven wrongdoing: says Sequoia Capital, largest investor in BharatPe.

Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tol...

 Global
4
UP: Couple killed by nephew for intervening in argument with his wife

UP: Couple killed by nephew for intervening in argument with his wife

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022