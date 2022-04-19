Left Menu

U.S. settles with UPS to resolve immigration-related discrimination claims

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2022 01:57 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 01:57 IST
U.S. settles with UPS to resolve immigration-related discrimination claims

The U.S. Justice Department has secured a settlement with United Parcel Service Inc to resolve immigration-related discrimination claims against the package delivery company, the agency said on Monday.

"The settlement resolves the department's claims that UPS violated the Immigration and Nationality Act when it discriminated against a non-U.S. citizen by requesting that he present additional documents to prove his permission to work after the worker had already provided sufficient proof," the department said in a statement on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

 India
2
5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

 India
3
National Cyber Security Incident Response Exercise inaugurated

National Cyber Security Incident Response Exercise inaugurated

India
4
Want to live a sustainable and cool life? Choose more fans and less AC

Want to live a sustainable and cool life? Choose more fans and less AC

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022