U.S. settles with UPS to resolve immigration-related discrimination claims

The U.S. Justice Department has secured a settlement with United Parcel Service Inc to resolve immigration-related discrimination claims against the package delivery company, the agency said on Monday.

"The settlement resolves the department's claims that UPS violated the Immigration and Nationality Act when it discriminated against a non-U.S. citizen by requesting that he present additional documents to prove his permission to work after the worker had already provided sufficient proof," the department said in a statement on Monday.

