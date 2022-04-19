Left Menu

Stellantis says it is suspending car production in Russia

Carmaker Stellantis, which produced and sold the Peugeot, Citroёn, Opel, Jeep, and Fiat brands in Russia, said on Tuesday it was suspending production at its Russian plant due to logistical difficulties and sanctions imposed on Moscow. Stellantis, the world's fourth-largest automaker, has just 1% of the car market in Russia, where it ran a plant in Kaluga some 125 miles south-east of Moscow with Japanese carmaker Mitsubishi, before it halted production there in April.

Carmaker Stellantis, which produced and sold the Peugeot, Citroёn, Opel, Jeep, and Fiat brands in Russia, said on Tuesday it was suspending production at its Russian plant due to logistical difficulties and sanctions imposed on Moscow.

Stellantis, the world's fourth-largest automaker, has just 1% of the car market in Russia, where it ran a plant in Kaluga some 125 miles south-east of Moscow with Japanese carmaker Mitsubishi before it halted production there in April. "Given the rapid daily increase in cross sanctions and logistical difficulties, Stellantis has suspended its manufacturing operations in Kaluga to ensure full compliance with all cross sanctions and to protect its employees", Stellantis said in a statement.

Scores of foreign companies have announced temporary shutdowns of stores and factories in Russia or said they are leaving the country for good since Russia began what it calls "a special military operation" in Ukraine on Feb. 24. Stellantis said in late March it would have to close the Kaluga plant shortly as it was running out of parts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

