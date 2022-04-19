Left Menu

Uttarakhand STF attaches gangster Yashpal Singh Tomar's assets worth more than 150 crore

Acting upon the directions of the court, the Uttarakhand's Special Task Force (STF) has started attaching the gangster Yashpal Singh Tomar's assets worth more than Rs 150 crore, on Tuesday.

ANI | Haridwar (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 19-04-2022 13:55 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 13:55 IST
Vinay Shankar, District Magistrate, Haridwar. Image Credit: ANI
Acting upon the directions of the court, the Uttarakhand's Special Task Force (STF) has started attaching the gangster Yashpal Singh Tomar's assets worth more than Rs 150 crore, on Tuesday. For a long time, the STF was active to nab the gangster.

"An FIR was registered with the STF, regarding the availability of property worth more than a Rs 150 crore with the gangster," said Vinay Shankar, District Magistrate, Haridwar. 'STF investigated the matter and submitted the report to me. A legal opinion was taken on the report and accordingly, this action has been taken," he added.

"After considering the legal opinion on the STF's reports, a further investigation by probing the property and assets of Tomar's father-in-law and mother-in-law took place," he added. With the latest orders, the court has confiscated Tomar's movable and immovable properties worth more than Rs 150 crore (1,50,00,00,000).

Apart from Uttar Pradesh, Tomar has a number of illegal properties in Haridwar as well. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

