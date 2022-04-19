Delhi's violence-hit Jahangirpuri under drone surveillance, police conduct peace march

In wake of the Jahangirpuri violence that broke out on April 16, the Delhi police are conducting drone surveillance to keep a vigil over the Central District. "Delhi police also keeping an eye at Jama Masjid and Hauz Qazi area in Central district from the sky with the use of drones", said DCP Shweta Chauhan, Central District.

Besides that, Aman committee meetings were held with residents of the Central district at various police stations under the Central District. "Police officials reached out to communities and appealed to maintain peace and harmony at all times", added the DCP. "The Aman Committee appealed to people to maintain peace and harmony, and not to spread and trust rumours/misinformation and to report mischievous activities," police said.

Meanwhile, a total of 23 people have been arrested and two juveniles apprehended so far in connection with the incident. Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana, while addressing a press conference on Monday, assured that action will be taken against those found guilty irrespective of their class, creed, community and religion.

Two prime accused - Ansar and Aslam - were sent to police custody till Wednesday by a Delhi Court today. Four other fresh accused of the incident were sent to judicial custody for 14 days. A day ago, during submission before the court, Delhi Police alleged that the main accused - Ansar and Aslam - got to know about the 'Shobha Yatra' on April 15 and then they hatched this "conspiracy".

Delhi Police also said that they have to go through the CCTV footage, and identify others involved in this case. Earlier, an altercation between two groups erupted during a religious procession in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on April 16 that left nine people injured including eight police personnel and a civilian.

Meanwhile, police deployment on Tuesday continued in the Jahangirpuri area in New Delhi. (ANI)

