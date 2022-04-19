Left Menu

Russia is starting new phase of its Ukraine operation - foreign minister

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-04-2022 14:50 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 14:47 IST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Image Credit: ANI
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that Moscow was starting a new stage of what it calls its special military operation in Ukraine which he predicted would be a significant development.

"Another stage of this operation (in eastern Ukraine) is beginning and I am sure this will be a very important moment of this entire special operation", Lavrov said in an interview with the India Today TV channel.

