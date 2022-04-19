Skill India organising ‘Apprenticeship Mela’ in over 700 locations

Skill India, in association with the Directorate General of Training (DGT), is organising a day-long 'Apprenticeship Mela' across the country in more than over 700 locations on 21st April 2022.

Under the initiative, the aim is to support hiring of more than one lakh apprentices and assist employers in tapping the right talent and developing it further with training and providing practical skillsets.

The event will witness participation from more than 4000 organisations across the country, operating in more than 30 sectors such as Power, Retail, Telecom, IT/ITeS, Electronics, Automotive and more. In addition, the aspiring youth will have the opportunity to engage and select from more than 500+ trades including Welder, Electrician, Housekeeper, Beautician, Mechanic etc.

The National Policy of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, 2015 launched by the Prime Minister on July 15, 2015, recognises apprenticeship as a means to provide gainful employment to skilled workforce with adequate compensation.

Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship has also taken several efforts to increase the number of apprentices hired by enterprises in the country. The aim is to fill the gap in supply and demand for skilled workforce and meet the aspirations of the Indian youth through gaining on-the-job training and securing better opportunities for employment. Students who have cleared at least Class 5 to those who graduated Class 12, skill training certificate holders, ITI students, diploma holders and graduates are eligible to apply at the Apprenticeship Mela.

The candidates must carry three copies of resume, three copies of all the mark sheets and certificates (5th to 12th pass, Skill Training Certificate, Undergraduate and Graduate (BA, BCom, BSc, etc.), Photo ID (Aadhar card/Driving License etc.) and three passport size photographs at the respective venues.

Potential applicants will receive several benefits by attending the Apprenticeship Mela. They have a huge opportunity to get apprenticeship offered on the spot and receive direct industry exposure. Following, they will get monthly stipend as per the Government standards for developing new skills, an opportunity to earn while they learn.

The candidates will get certificates, recognized by National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET), increasing the chances of their employability after the training. Establishments participating in the Apprenticeship Melas get an opportunity to meet the potential apprentices at a common platform and select the candidates on-the-spot. In addition, even small-scale industries with minimum four working members can also hire apprentices at the event.

(With Inputs from PIB)