Congress to initiate action against KV Thomas, Sunil Jakhar for anti-party activities

Congress will initiate disciplinary action against former Punjab chief Sunil Jakhar and Congress leader K V Thomas for going against "party lines", said sources on Tuesday. According to sources, both the leaders can be expelled for up to six years for giving a strong message to the party.

On the complaint of indiscipline, Jakhar and Kerala Congress leader KV Thomas were issued show-cause notices and asked to respond within a week. Sunil Jakhar has not responded to the show-cause notice issued to him by the party's Central Disciplinary Committee. Jakhar is accused of anti-party rhetoric as he had recently criticised former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and termed him a liability for the party after the Congress's defeat in February 14 assembly elections.

However, Thomas has sent his clarification to the party's Central Disciplinary Panel. Thomas had attended a seminar organised by the CPI(M) in Kannur, where he reportedly praised Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. In its reply to the panel, the former Union Minister has claimed that he has been the victim of groupism in the Kerala Congress unit and he has been "discriminated against" by the party leaders.

Replying to the allegations upon him for praising Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the Congress leader clarified that his statement was about Kerala Rail Development Corporation (K-Rail), adding that he tried to separate politics from the developmental projects that the state government is initiating. It is pertinent to mention that the disciplinary committee of Congress is expected to meet in the next 72 hours to decide the fate of senior party leaders in light of complaints against them.

After the deadline for the reply has ended, Tariq Anwar, a member of the Congress Disciplinary Committee said, "KV Thomas's letter has come but Sunil Jakhar's reply is still awaited. Soon a meeting of the Disciplinary Committee will be called in which the decision on the action will be taken. " Senior leader AK Antony heads the Central Disciplinary Committee of the Congress.

While sources close to Jakhar told that the show-cause notice issued by the party is uncalled for. Jakhar will not revert on the notice as he is not an active politician and appears to be ready to face the action. (ANI)

