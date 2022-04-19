Russia demands release of civilians from Mariupol steel plant

Russia's defence ministry on Tuesday demanded that measures be taken to release civilians from the Azovstal metallurgical plant in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, if there are any.

The ministry said earlier on Tuesday it had opened up a corridor for Ukrainian forces who wanted to take up a Russian offer to lay down their arms and safely leave the plant.

