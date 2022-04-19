Left Menu

Russia demands release of civilians from Mariupol steel plant

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2022 18:37 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 18:37 IST
Russia's defence ministry on Tuesday demanded that measures be taken to release civilians from the Azovstal metallurgical plant in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, if there are any.

The ministry said earlier on Tuesday it had opened up a corridor for Ukrainian forces who wanted to take up a Russian offer to lay down their arms and safely leave the plant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

