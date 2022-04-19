Left Menu

Indian-Americans condemn Jahangirpuri violence

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-04-2022 20:16 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 20:16 IST
Indian-Americans condemn Jahangirpuri violence

Indian-Americans on Tuesday condemned the violence during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area and demanded action against those responsible for the incident.

Clashes broke out between two communities during the procession in Jahangirpuri on April 16, in which eight police personnel and a local resident were injured.

Reacting to the violence, the national president of Indian American Forum, Dr Sampat Shivangi, said that ''few intolerant groups are spearheading this malicious response that must be curbed for the greater cause of one nation that stands for unity in diversity.'' Condemning the ''atrocious and violent'' incident in Jahangirpuri, Dr. Romesh Japra, chairman and founder of Americans for Hindus, said America and the whole world should strongly condemn this and culprits should be brought to justice.

Ashok Bhatt from Global Organisation of People of Indian Origin (GOPIO) said that they condemn any acts of violence aimed at disturbing community harmony.

''Most of the violence has been paid for and manufactured. In its deepest and purest form no true Indian will ever show aggression to another due to religious differences,” he said.

Somanjana Chatterjee, board member, Silicon Valley Interreligious Council, US, said perpetrators of the incident should be ''punished adequately to exemplify ethical code of conduct as per the legal system of the land.'' Home Minister Amit Shah has directed the Delhi Police to take strict action against those involved in the Jahangirpuri violence here, official sources said in New Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

 India
2
WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

 India
3
NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

 Global
4
NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022