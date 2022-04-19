Hry govt shuffles 22 IPS, 2 HPS officers

Haryana government on Tuesday issued transfer and posting orders of 22 IPS and 2 HPS officers with immediate effect, an official statement said.

Among the Indian Police Service (IPS) officers transferred include Hanif Qureshi, IG, India Reserve Battalion, Bhondsi, who has been posted as Commissioner of Police, Panchkula with additional charge of DG-cum Secretary Renewable Energy Department.

Amitabh Singh Dhillon, IGP, Modernization (Haryana) has been given additional charge of IGP Cyber.

Saurabh Singh, IGP, Security with Additional Charge of CP Panchkula has been posted as IGP Security with additional charge of IRB Bhondsi.

Rahul Sharma, Superintendent of Police, Sonepat has been posted as SP, State Vigilance.

Upasana, Additional SP, Sonipat has been posted as DCP South,Gurugram.

Vikrant Bhushan, Additional SP, Jhajjar has been posted as SP, Narnaul.

Among the Haryana Police Service (HPS) officers shuffled include Kushal Pal Singh, Additional SP, Hisar, who has been posted as DCP, Ballabhgarh, Faridabad.

