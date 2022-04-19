Situation peaceful in Jahangirpuri, say Delhi Police

Delhi Police said on Tuesday that the situation in Jahangirpuri was peaceful and talks are being held with the peace committee. "The situation is peaceful. Talks were held with Aman Committee. The investigation is taking place in a fair manner," Delhi Special Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) Dependra Pathak said.

Asked if the police were probing the possibility of the Popular Front of India (PFI) being involved in the violence in Jahangirpuri, he said details of the investigation into the incident cannot be revealed. "Can't reveal the matter of investigation (on PFI involvement). The investigation is in its initial phase," he added.

Police have arrested 21 persons in connection with the case. National Security Act (NSA) has been imposed against five accused in the clashes between two groups that took place in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on Saturday during the Hanuman Jayanti procession, government officials said. (ANI)

