Special court frames charges against 67 in APSC scam

A special court here Tuesday framed charges against 67 accused persons, inclduing former APSC chairman Rakesh Kumar Paul in the 'cash for job' scam in Assam Public Service Commission (APSC).

Of the accused 60 are candidates who had appeared in the APSC exam and remaining seven are APSC members and staff. Two of the accused - Sudeep Das and Rajib Paul were declared as absconders by the court. The court had earlier held 74 accused in the case, but later three of them turned approvers and two others were discharged due to lack of evidence. The remaining 67 will now face trial in the case. Over 70 persons, including civil service officers, were arrested since 2016 when the scam which involved cash for jobs was unearthed by the police.

