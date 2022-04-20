Left Menu

Couple injured in mysterious blast outside slum in JK’s Rajouri

A couple was injured in a mysterious explosion outside a slum in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir Tuesday night, officials said.Vinod Kumar 25 and his wife Kranti Devi 20, residents of Uttar Pradesh, were injured in the blast outside their shanty at village Jaglanoo in Kotranka area, they said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 20-04-2022 00:22 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 00:22 IST
Couple injured in mysterious blast outside slum in JK’s Rajouri
  • Country:
  • India

A couple was injured in a mysterious explosion outside a slum in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir Tuesday night, officials said.

Vinod Kumar (25) and his wife Kranti Devi (20), residents of Uttar Pradesh, were injured in the blast outside their shanty at village Jaglanoo in Kotranka area, they said. “A mysterious explosion took place outside a slum in Kotranka late Tuesday night. A husband-wife duo sustained injuries and was hospitalised,” police said in a statement, adding that both of them are out of danger. The police said the area was immediately cordoned off and a search operation is in progress.

The investigation is on to ascertain the cause of the explosion, they added. PTI TAS SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

 United States
2
Product label changes do not prevent accidental acetaminophen overdoses: Study

Product label changes do not prevent accidental acetaminophen overdoses: Stu...

 United States
3
Cyber security breach by military officials on WhatsApp unearthed, high-level probe underway

Cyber security breach by military officials on WhatsApp unearthed, high-leve...

 India
4
Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022