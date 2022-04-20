Couple injured in mysterious blast outside slum in JK’s Rajouri
A couple was injured in a mysterious explosion outside a slum in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir Tuesday night, officials said.Vinod Kumar 25 and his wife Kranti Devi 20, residents of Uttar Pradesh, were injured in the blast outside their shanty at village Jaglanoo in Kotranka area, they said.
A couple was injured in a mysterious explosion outside a slum in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir Tuesday night, officials said.
Vinod Kumar (25) and his wife Kranti Devi (20), residents of Uttar Pradesh, were injured in the blast outside their shanty at village Jaglanoo in Kotranka area, they said. “A mysterious explosion took place outside a slum in Kotranka late Tuesday night. A husband-wife duo sustained injuries and was hospitalised,” police said in a statement, adding that both of them are out of danger. The police said the area was immediately cordoned off and a search operation is in progress.
The investigation is on to ascertain the cause of the explosion, they added. PTI TAS SRY
