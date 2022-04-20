Kerala Police arrests man from Assam for murdering wife

Kerala Police arrested a man from Assam's Nagaon district for allegedly killing his wife in the southern state, an officer said here on Wednesday.

The Kerala Police team nabbed the accused with the help of Juria Police in Nagaon district, the officer said.

The couple, both hailing from Nagaon district, were staying in Perumbur area of Kerala where the man worked.

He allegedly killed his wife in their rented house on April one and fled to his native Chatiyan village.

Investigating the crime, Kerala Police traced the man to his village and with help of Juria Police and arrested him on Tuesday, police said.

The accused will be taken to Kerala for further investigation, they added.

