Man wanted in several cases arrested in Delhi; arms, ammunition recovered

A 38-year-old man was arrested with arms and ammunition after a brief encounter in Outer North Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

Eight country-made pistols and seven live cartridges were recovered from him on Tuesday night, they said.

Rajan alias Rahul was involved in around 70 cases, including Arms Act, two previous cases of encounters with the police, and incidents of snatching and theft. He also faces cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), 1985, they said.

Rajan used to supply weapons to criminals based in Delhi-NCR, they said, adding, he has been labelled as a "bad character" at Manhender Park police station.

Constable Sandeep Mann received a tip-off that Rajan was arriving with a consignment of firearms to be sold to criminals in Outer North Delhi and adjoining districts, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Outer North Brijendra Kumar Yadav said.

"On the basis of this information, a trap was laid in Shahbad Dairy area and Sector 36 Rohini, the accused was intercepted when he was coming from Bawana Road towards Sector 36 Rohini on a scooty," the DCP said.

Rajan opened fire at the police from his country-made pistol and in retaliation, the police fired three rounds out of which one hit his right leg, the DCP said.

The two-wheeler which Rajan was riding was found to be stolen from Shahbad Dairy area, he added.

The arrest is part of an intensive drive which was launched in Outer North district to curb the movement of firearms in Delhi, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)