Place water bowls for strays outside homes, offices: Jammu civic official

Asserting that the mercury may rise up to 47 degrees Celsius here this summer, Jammu Municipal Corporation Commissioner Avny Lavasa on Wednesday appealed to the people to keep water bowls for stray animals to help them beat the heat.

Lavasa said the scorching heat is not only taking a toll on humans but also affecting stray animals, cattle, and birds.

Every year, a number of animals and birds die of heatstroke and one major reason behind their untimely death is lack of access to drinking water, she said.

''We can save these animals and birds from the plight of summer months by putting a bowl of water outside our homes at prominent places and offices,'' the JMC commissioner said.

Lavasa further pointed out that lack of water induces aggressive behavior in animals and putting water bowls outside homes and offices can keep them in check.

She appealed to the people to let humanity prevail in these tough times by caring for these voiceless creatures.

The winter capital Jammu recorded the season's hottest day on April 11 at 39.6 degrees Celsius, which was 7.5 notches above normal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)