After SC took note of anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri, HC did not hear the issue

Pleas against the anti-encroachment drive by North Delhi Municipal Corporation in violence-hit Jahangirpuri were not taken up for hearing on Wednesday by the Delhi High Court following an order of status quo passed by the Supreme Court concerning the demolition.

A bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi had agreed to list pleas against the drive for hearing during the day and asked the lawyers, who mentioned the cause for urgent listing and relief in the morning, to file their petitions and said, ''I am not saying anything (on stopping the demolition) but that they (authorities) should be ready (with instructions).'' Later in the day, the bench also comprising Justice Navin Chawla was informed by one of the lawyers that the Supreme Court has ordered the maintenance of the status quo on the site and agreed to hear a petition challenging the action of the civic bodies allegedly aimed against the accused of the communal offences.

The pleas including a PIL thereafter did not come up for hearing before the high court.

When the matter was mentioned in the morning, Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma told the court that the Supreme Court is already seized of the issue as certain parties were going to mention the issue there.

The Acting Chief Justice then said that the petitions would be heard during the day once they were filed, and observed that ''there was nothing new'' and the drive was ''already in contemplation''.

''They have acquired force now. You file it (the petitions),'' Justice Sanghi said and asked the authorities to be ready with instructions.

The high court further said that if the structures were part of a notified juggi (slum) cluster, there was a “process of rehabilitation otherwise there is no protection available”.

The lawyer appearing for one of the aggrieved parties urged the high court to ''protect'' the dwellers till 2 pm.

In the aftermath of the violence, some residents are not in the area and some are in custody, she added.

The area had witnessed violent clashes, including stone-pelting, arson, and firing, between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday.

