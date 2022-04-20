Delhi court grants bail to former govt employee in bribery case

A Delhi court has granted bail to a former government employee, who is father of an IAS officer, in a bribery case, noting that the accused’s custodial interrogation is no more required as he was caught red-handed.

Special Judge Kiran Bansal granted relief to accused Vijay Kant Upadhyay, who was working as a clerk with a government department, on furnishing bonds and surety bonds for a sum of Rs 1 lakh with two sureties of the like amount.

Upadhyay, the father of a 2018-batch IAS officer of Assam- Meghalaya cadre, was arrested on March 25 while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000.

“Keeping in view the fact that the present accused has been caught red-­handed in a trap and bribe amount has been recovered at the spot from his possession, his custodial interrogation is no more required and the accused has no previous involvement, therefore, he is admitted to bail,” the judge said.

In its order passed on April 13, the court directed the accused not to try to contact or influence, directly or indirectly, any of the witnesses of the case and to join the probe as and when directed by the investigating officer.

“The accused shall not misuse the benefit of bail by indulging in commission of similar offences in future. The accused shall not leave the country without prior permission of the court,” the court said.

During the arguments, Upadhyay had claimed that he was innocent and was falsely implicated in the case. The bail application said the accused had clean antecedents and no prior criminal history. The prosecution had opposed the bail application on the ground that the accused was caught red­-handed from his office while he was demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from the complainant which was recovered from his possession. The prosecution also stated that the release of the accused would affect the investigation of the case.

