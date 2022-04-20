Ukraine's Zelenskiy thanks EU's Michel for showing solidarity in Kyiv visit
Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2022 21:58 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 21:58 IST
European Council President Charles Michel won praise from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for visiting Kyiv on Wednesday in a show of solidarity with Ukraine in its war with Russia.
Michel, the head of the European Council that represents the European Union's 27 member states, outlined EU support for Ukraine at a joint news conference following talks with Zelenskiy and said Brussels had so far provided Kyiv with 1.5 billion euros ($1.63 billion) in military aid. ($1 = 0.9211 euros)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
TOP WRAP 1-U.S., Europe plan Russia sanctions as Ukraine warns of more civilian deaths
US will work with world to ensure there is accountability for crimes by Russia in Ukraine: Sullivan
Russia will continue to exercise its veto in UNSC on Ukraine crisis: US
TOP WRAP 2-U.S., Europe plan Russia sanctions as Ukraine warns of more civilian deaths
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now