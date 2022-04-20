Left Menu

Ukraine's Zelenskiy thanks EU's Michel for showing solidarity in Kyiv visit

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2022 21:58 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 21:58 IST
European Council President Charles Michel won praise from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for visiting Kyiv on Wednesday in a show of solidarity with Ukraine in its war with Russia.

Michel, the head of the European Council that represents the European Union's 27 member states, outlined EU support for Ukraine at a joint news conference following talks with Zelenskiy and said Brussels had so far provided Kyiv with 1.5 billion euros ($1.63 billion) in military aid. ($1 = 0.9211 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

