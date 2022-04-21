Iran arrests three Mossad spies, does not specify their nationalities -Fars news agency
Iran’s intelligence ministry said it had arrested three Mossad spies, according to a statement published by the semi-official Fars news agency.
The statement did not specify the nationalities of the Israeli Intelligence agency's spies but it mentioned they were arrested in Iran’s southeastern Iranian province of Sistan-Baluchestan.
