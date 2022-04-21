Left Menu

Iran arrests three Mossad spies, does not specify their nationalities -Fars news agency

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2022 00:47 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 00:47 IST
Iran’s intelligence ministry said it had arrested three Mossad spies, according to a statement published by the semi-official Fars news agency.

The statement did not specify the nationalities of the Israeli Intelligence agency's spies but it mentioned they were arrested in Iran’s southeastern Iranian province of Sistan-Baluchestan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

