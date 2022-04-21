Left Menu

Plane, parachutists at baseball game spark security scare at U.S. Capitol

Aircraft from the U.S. Army's Golden Knights parachute demonstration team sparked a security scare at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday during a performance over the nearby Washington Nationals baseball stadium, prompting an evacuation of the halls of Congress, police said.

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2022 07:33 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 07:33 IST
Plane, parachutists at baseball game spark security scare at U.S. Capitol

Aircraft from the U.S. Army's Golden Knights parachute demonstration team sparked a security scare at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday during a performance over the nearby Washington Nationals baseball stadium, prompting an evacuation of the halls of Congress, police said. U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the security alarm an "outrageous and frightening mistake" by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for failing to notify the Capitol Police of the pre-planned parachute demonstration. She said Congress would examine the results of a review into the incident to determine what went wrong.

The U.S. Capitol Police first said they were tracking an aircraft that posed a "probable threat" to the Capitol complex, and then minutes later said there was no threat and that the building had been evacuated out of an abundance of caution. Police later said the plane was a military aircraft carrying members of the U.S. Army's Golden Knights parachute demonstration team. The FAA did not notify police in advance, the Capitol police told congressional staff and others in a letter.

The Golden Knights then parachuted into the Washington Nationals' baseball stadium, Nationals Park, a little over a mile away from the U.S. Capitol. "The unnecessary panic caused by this apparent negligence was particularly harmful for members, staff and institutional workers still grappling with the trauma of the attack on their workplace on January 6th," Pelosi said in a statement late on Wednesday, referring to the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The FAA has begun a review of the incident, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters. The FAA declined to comment. The aircraft, a single-engine plane, was reported to be circling around Washington after taking off from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, CNN reported.

"Congress looks forward to reviewing the results of a thorough after-action review that determines what precisely went wrong today and who at the Federal Aviation Administration will be held accountable for this outrageous and frightening mistake," Pelosi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia
2
Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese researchers develop electric chopsticks to enhance the salty taste

Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese resea...

 Global
3
See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
4
Sun emits massive solar flare with potential to impact satellite communications: CESSI

Sun emits massive solar flare with potential to impact satellite communicati...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022