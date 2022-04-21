16 members delegation of Congress to visit Jahangirpuri today

A delegation of 16 members of Congress including Delhi Congress Chief Anil Chaudhry, AICC Gen Secretary Ajay Maken and AICC Incharge of Delhi Shakti Sinh Gohil will visit the Jahangirpuri area on Thursday, where the demolition drive was carried out by the civic body, a day before. "Jehangirpur demolition without notice/procedure is entirely illegal. It is clear in the judgment 'AJAY MAKEN vs UNION OF INDIA'....Tomorrow morning, along with other senior leaders, I will visit the site Sorry for not being there today," tweeted Maken.

Meanwhile, Communist Party of India (Marxist) Politburo member Brinda Karat on Wednesday visited the demolition site and called the BJP-ruled civic body's demolition drive unconstitutional. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi also visited Jahangirpuri on Wednesday, called the drive carried out by North Delhi Municipal Corporation a "targetted drive" and accused BJP of vigilante justice.

Senior Congress leader and former Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President Ramesh Chennithala on Wednesday said that India doesn't need Bulldozer politics, it needs a politics that can accept the Constitution, the rule of law and the democracy. Supreme Court ordered to maintain a "status-quo" on the demolition drive conducted by North Delhi Municipal Corporation in Jahangirpuri.

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation Wednesday had scheduled an "encroachment removal action programme", wherein illegal construction in the Jahangirpuri area will be removed on Wednesday and Thursday. (ANI)

