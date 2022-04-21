Spain's PM Sanchez, Denmark's PM Frederiksen visit Kyiv

The Spanish and Danish Prime Ministers Pedro Sanchez and Mette Frederiksen will visit the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Thursday to support the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, their respective offices said. Sanchez already arrived in Kyiv, his office said in a statement. It was not immediately clear whether Denmark's Prime Minister Frederiksen had arrived yet.

The parties would discuss further support for the Ukrainians and the prosecution of "war crimes and human rights violations", the Danish Prime Ministry said in a statement.

