Blast hits Shi'ite mosque in northern Afghanistan, many casualties -local commander

An explosion at a Shi'ite mosque in the northern Afghan city of Mazar-e-Sharif on Thursday killed or injured at least 20 people, a local Taliban commander said.

"A blast happened in 2th district inside a Shi'ite mosque, more than 20 killed and injured," Mohammad Asif Wazeri, the spokesman for the Taliban commander n Mazar-e-Sharif told Reuters.

