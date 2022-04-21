Left Menu

Blast hits Shi'ite mosque in northern Afghanistan, many casualties -local commander

Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 21-04-2022 15:27 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 15:25 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
An explosion at a Shi'ite mosque in the northern Afghan city of Mazar-e-Sharif on Thursday killed or injured at least 20 people, a local Taliban commander said.

"A blast happened in 2th district inside a Shi'ite mosque, more than 20 killed and injured," Mohammad Asif Wazeri, the spokesman for the Taliban commander n Mazar-e-Sharif told Reuters.

