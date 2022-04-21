Left Menu

Police detain Swami Prasad Maurya's aide for duping unemployed youth

Private secretary of former minister Swami Prasad Maurya, Armaan Khan and his associates were arrested for duping unemployed youth of crores of rupees in the name of getting government jobs, police said on Thursday.

Private secretary of former minister Swami Prasad Maurya, Armaan Khan and his associates were arrested for duping unemployed youth of crores of rupees in the name of getting government jobs, police said on Thursday. Special Task Force of UP Police arrested the accused identified as Armaan Khan, Asghar Ali, Mohammad Faizi, Vishal Gupta, Amit Rao. The gang was arrested from SBI Main Branch Tirahe on the road leading to National PG College, Lucknow.

The police said that they used to identify the unemployed youth and target them. The police have recovered one XUV 700, seven mobiles, 57 cheques along with five coded ID cards with signatures, 22 appointment letters, 14 persons for various posts educational certificates, and two secretariat passes without signatures were recovered.

A case has been registered against the accused. Police are further investigating the case. (ANI)

