Kodanad heist: Police hold enquiries with Sasikala
A police team on Thursday held inquiries with expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala, a close aide of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, over the 2017 heist and murder case at the Kodanadu bungalow in the Nilgiris.
Jayalalithaa used the property as a retreat and post her death in December 2016, some articles went missing and the watchman there was found murdered after thieves allegedly broke into it.
On Thursday, a team of officials under R Sudhakar, IG, West Zone, held inquiries with Sasikala at her residence here and she assured full cooperation in the investigation, police sources said.
She was asked about her last visit to the property, the documents and cash that were maintained there and if she had met late Jayalalithaa's driver Kanagaraj, who died in an accident earlier, among others, they said.
She described the 2017 incident as very unfortunate and wanted stringent punishment against those involved, the sources added.
