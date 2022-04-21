Left Menu

Kodanad heist: Police hold enquiries with Sasikala

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-04-2022 16:35 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 16:23 IST
Kodanad heist: Police hold enquiries with Sasikala
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A police team on Thursday held inquiries with expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala, a close aide of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, over the 2017 heist and murder case at the Kodanadu bungalow in the Nilgiris.

Jayalalithaa used the property as a retreat and post her death in December 2016, some articles went missing and the watchman there was found murdered after thieves allegedly broke into it.

On Thursday, a team of officials under R Sudhakar, IG, West Zone, held inquiries with Sasikala at her residence here and she assured full cooperation in the investigation, police sources said.

She was asked about her last visit to the property, the documents and cash that were maintained there and if she had met late Jayalalithaa's driver Kanagaraj, who died in an accident earlier, among others, they said.

She described the 2017 incident as very unfortunate and wanted stringent punishment against those involved, the sources added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia
2
See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese researchers develop electric chopsticks to enhance the salty taste

Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese resea...

 Global
4
NASA's new spaceship to take humans farther than they've ever gone

NASA's new spaceship to take humans farther than they've ever gone

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022