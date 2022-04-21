Illegally constructed godown of ex-councillor demolished in Ambala

An illegally constructed godown belonging to a former municipal councillor, who was allegedly involved in drug trafficking, was razed by a joint team of municipal council and police here on Thursday, officials said.

Two bulldozers were pressed into service to demolish the godown, they said.

Police personnel were deployed in strength to prevent any untoward incident.

A few days ago, police had raided the residence of the former municipal councillor. During the search operation, 260 grams of heroin along with some other illegal material was recovered, police said.

While the former councillor and his son were arrested, his wife managed to flee, they said.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered in the matter and bank accounts of the accused were frozen, they said.

Station House Officer, Ambala Cantt, Anil Kumar said the godown was razed as it was constructed illegally on government land.

''The former municipal councillor was involved in drug trafficking. His wife is on the run. Four police teams have been formed to nab her,'' he said.

