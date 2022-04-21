Left Menu

Illegally constructed godown of ex-councillor demolished in Ambala

His wife is on the run. Four police teams have been formed to nab her, he said.

PTI | Ambala | Updated: 21-04-2022 19:41 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 19:41 IST
Illegally constructed godown of ex-councillor demolished in Ambala
  • Country:
  • India

An illegally constructed godown belonging to a former municipal councillor, who was allegedly involved in drug trafficking, was razed by a joint team of municipal council and police here on Thursday, officials said.

Two bulldozers were pressed into service to demolish the godown, they said.

Police personnel were deployed in strength to prevent any untoward incident.

A few days ago, police had raided the residence of the former municipal councillor. During the search operation, 260 grams of heroin along with some other illegal material was recovered, police said.

While the former councillor and his son were arrested, his wife managed to flee, they said.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered in the matter and bank accounts of the accused were frozen, they said.

Station House Officer, Ambala Cantt, Anil Kumar said the godown was razed as it was constructed illegally on government land.

''The former municipal councillor was involved in drug trafficking. His wife is on the run. Four police teams have been formed to nab her,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia
2
See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
3
MoD signs MoU with AYUSH Ministry to start Ayurveda Centres at Cantonment & AFMS hospitals

MoD signs MoU with AYUSH Ministry to start Ayurveda Centres at Cantonment & ...

 India
4
Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese researchers develop electric chopsticks to enhance the salty taste

Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese resea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022