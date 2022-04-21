Left Menu

Two J-K BJP leaders arrested for demanding money for release of detainee

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 21-04-2022 22:00 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 22:00 IST
Two J-K BJP leaders arrested for demanding money for release of detainee
Two BJP leaders, including a district president, were arrested on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora on charges of extorting money from a woman for getting her brother released, officials said.

They have been identified as BJP's district president Bandipora Abdul Rehman Tikri and sarpanch Mushtaq Ahmad, the officials said.

The woman had approached the BJP leaders seeking their intervention for the release of her brother who is serving detention, they said.

The duo had allegedly taken Rs 1 lakh for getting the detenue released, the officials said.

BJP spokesman Altaf Thakur while confirming the development said the law will take its own course.

Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravindra Raina has relieved Tikri of his post as district president and other party responsibilities with immediate effect.

