Delhi: No arrest yet in the local BJP leader's murder

Police here is yet to make any arrests in the incident of the alleged murder of a 42-year-old BJP local leader who was shot dead in east Delhi's Ghazipur area.

A senior police officer said that the matter is being probed from several angles, including a property dispute, and CCTV cameras near the spot are being analysed.

Jeetu Choudhary was the secretary of BJP's Mayur Vihar district unit. He was allegedly shot dead on Wednesday around 8.15 pm outside his house. Choudhary was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap had earlier said that a case under appropriate sections has been registered and police is searching for the killers. Police has asked eyewitnesses to come forward to help it figure out the sequence of events, she had said.

