History is proof, Aurangzeb slit heads, but couldn't shake our faith: PM Modi at Red Fort

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of the 400th Parkash Purab celebrations of Guru Tegh Bahadur at Red Fort, said that history is proof that tyrants like Aurangzeb might have slit the heads of Indians, but could not shake the faith even within the storm of religious fanaticism. Addressing on the occasion, PM Modi said, "During that time, there was a storm of religious fanaticism. There were such people in front of India who had touched the zenith of violence and atrocities in the name of religion. India had found its hope in Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji to save its identity. In front of Aurangzeb's tyrannical thinking, Guru Tegh Bahadur became 'Hind di Chadar' and stood like a rock. History and this Red Fort is proof that Aurangzeb and other tyrants like him might have slit the head, but they could not shake our faith."

The Prime Minister further said that Guru Tegh Bahadur has inspired the generations of this country to "live and die" for the protection of culture. "The sacrifice of Guru Tegh Bahadur has inspired many generations of the country to live and die for the protection of culture and its respect. Vast empires crashed down, but India still stands. India is moving forward. Whenever a new challenge is posed, some great soul shows the way to this ancient country. I consider it a fortune of my government that we are getting the opportunity to do so much in service of the gurus," he said.

The celebrations on the occasion of Guru Teg Bahadur's anniversary were organised by the Government of India in collaboration with the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee. (ANI)

