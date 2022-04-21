Govt removes anomaly in risk and hardship allowance to armed forces: Officials

The government on Thursday removed an anomaly linked to the grant of risk and hardship allowance to the armed forces, officials said.

They said henceforth the armed forces will be given the allowance on par with the amount extended to the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

The announcement was made by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during his address at the ongoing Army Commanders' Conference.

''A case to increase the allowance was taken up by the Department of Defence in March 2019 and by the Department of Military Affairs in March 2020,'' said an official. The allowance will be admissible retrospectively from February 2019 and the approximate cash outgo for the government would be Rs 10,000 crore, the officials said.

