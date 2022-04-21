Left Menu

More CCTV cameras installed at Jahangirpuri for strict surveillance

In wake of the April 16 Jahangirpuri violence and Wednesday's demolition drive, the Delhi police have installed several CCTV cameras in the Jahangirpuri area for strict surveillance. The police will also install a temporary monitoring station.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2022 23:47 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 23:47 IST
CCTV installed in Jahangirpuri. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In wake of the April 16 Jahangirpuri violence and Wednesday's demolition drive, the Delhi police have installed several CCTV cameras in the Jahangirpuri area for strict surveillance. The police will also install a temporary monitoring station. Delhi police on April 19 said that they are conducting drone surveillance to keep a vigil over the Central District. "Delhi police also keeping an eye at Jama Masjid and Hauz Qazi area in Central district from the sky with the use of drones", said DCP Shweta Chauhan, Central District.

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation Wednesday had scheduled an "encroachment removal action programme", wherein illegal construction in the Jahangirpuri area will be removed on Wednesday and Thursday (April 20-21). Supreme Court, later on, Wednesday ordered to maintain a "status-quo" on the demolition drive conducted by North Delhi Municipal Corporation in Jahangirpuri in the national capital.

Delhi Police has beefed up security in the violence-hit area with heavy barricades. (ANI)

