Left Menu

Decongest Shillong Jail, HC tells Meghalaya govt

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 22-04-2022 00:06 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 00:06 IST
Decongest Shillong Jail, HC tells Meghalaya govt
  • Country:
  • India

The Meghalaya High Court on Thursday directed the state government to come up with a temporary additional facility to ease the congestion of the Shillong District Jail.

Hearing a PIL on the matter, a two-member bench said it appears that measures have been taken by the state to improve the condition in correctional homes.

However, in the correctional home at Shillong, there appears to be 300 per cent occupancy, it said, asserting that this needs to be addressed immediately.

“The state has to take adequate steps to ensure that an alternative to the present correctional home at Shillong is ready as expeditiously as possible. A temporary additional facility may also be explored,” the court said.

At present, the Shillong District Jail houses over 464 inmates against its capacity of 175.

Established in 1897, the jail is meant for under-trial prisoners (UTPs) from the East Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills and South West Khasi Hills districts.

The next hearing in the matter is on June 6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new Chandra study

Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new C...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare for CERN collider restart in the hunt for "dark matter"; Omicron BA.2 overall makes up more than 90% of COVID variants in U.S. - CDC and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare for CERN collider restart in the hu...

 Global
3
Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

 Russian Federation
4
Inaugural NIF translation fellowships for 3 books

Inaugural NIF translation fellowships for 3 books

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022