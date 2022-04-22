Turkey summons Iraqi envoy over its military operation in northern Iraq -statement
Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2022 02:48 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 02:48 IST
The Turkish foreign ministry has summoned the Iraqi charge d'affaires to convey discomfort with statements by Iraqi authorities regarding the Turkish military operation against Kurdish militants in northern Iraq, the ministry said on Thursday.
Turkish warplanes, helicopters and drones hit Kurdish militant targets in northern Iraq in an air and land operation that targeted facilities ranging from camps to ammunition stores.
